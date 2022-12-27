Josh Alexander to break Impact record

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will hit a major milestone in his title reign on Wednesday, January 4.

Alexander’s current title reign will hit 257 days on January 4, making him the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history.

Alexander recently passed AJ Styles’ reign of 211 days. As of this writing, the longest World Heavyweight Title reign in Impact/TNA history is Robert Roode at 256 days.

Alexander won the strap on April 23 by defeating Moose at the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view. Since then he has retained over Moose, Tomohiro Ishii, Gabriel Fuerza, Eric Young, Joe Doering, Jacob Fatu, Masha Slamovich, 1 Called Manders, Eddie Edwards, Bobby Fish, Frankie Kazarian, Mike Bailey, and current Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley.

Alexander’s next title defense is scheduled for Hard To Kill on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. He will defend against Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match that night.