Four Superstars miss WWE Holiday Tour event in Columbus

Four WWE Superstars missed their non-televised Holiday Tour last night in Columbus, Ohio due to travel issues.

The Raw brand tour was missing some heavyweights in the form of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Rollins was supposed to headline the show against Austin Theory in a cage match but then it was changed to Theory vs Damien Priest vs Johnny Gargano in a triple threat cage match.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Rollins apologized for missing the show, saying that their private bus broke down and there was no other way to make it to the show due to the harsh weather.

“I’m very sorry! We tried, but by the time the bus broke down on the side of the road we had no other recourse,” Rollins said.

Another fan wrote that he surprised his son with tickets to the show because he wanted to see Seth Rollins and he wasn’t there.

“Massive apologies my friend,” Rollins replied. “We tried everything to make it in time, but with flight delays and cancellations on top of our bus breaking down, it was impossible.”