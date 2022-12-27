Charlotte Flair responds to Jade Cargill tweet

WWE’s Charlotte Flair has offered social media support to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

It was noted before how Cargill responded to a fan who asked who she would defend against if she could face any non-AEW wrestler, and why. Cargill responded, “@MsCharlotteWWE – because she can GO [muscle emoji]”

Flair responded this week and told Cargill to keep killing it. Flair also acknowledged Cargill’s winning streak.

“Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated,” Flair wrote.

Cargill responded and wrote, “[smiling face with sunglasses emoji] [muscle emoji] [face throwing a kiss emoji]”