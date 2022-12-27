Booker T says most AEW fans are like a cult

Dec 27, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

“I wouldn’t say all of them, I’m not going to say all of them, but a lot of them. Sometimes they’re just looking for it. It’s like being in a relationship, you know where you got one of those girlfriends that’s just looking through your phone all the time, just looking for something, making up excuses to have a fight, stuff like that, that’s the way AEW fans are. You could be talking about something totally irrelevant to AEW & they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, he’s talking about AEW, did he say Kenny Omega?’ It’s that kind of stuff, it’s like they’re paranoid. Relax, no one’s thinking about AEW that much enough to where we’re going to try to talk in code about it.“

(Via Hall Of Fame podcast)

