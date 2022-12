AEW’s Bill Morrissey, the man formerly known as Big Cass, and Lexy Nair announced their engagement on Christmas Day.

“Mrs. Morrissey has a nice ring to it,” Nair wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing a photo of two holding hands and the new bling on her finger.

Nair, who does backstage interviews for AEW, is the stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

Congratulations to the two!