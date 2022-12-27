12/27/22 WWE house show results from Atlanta, GA

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs Becky Lynch : Match Goes to a No Contest due to interference from Bayley, who is quickly DISARMED by Lynch and sent away from the ring.

here is the video of bayley attacking becky lynch and bianca belair tonight at #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/KfWDjWZr9c — Angelina (@_lynchslaugh) December 28, 2022

– Bobby Lashley d Omos ( w/ MVP )

– The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods / Madcap Moss d The Imperium: GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

– Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) d Drew Gulak

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Braun Strowman and Ricochet d Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso ( w/ Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn ) VIA DQ : Zayn interferes in the match. Kevin Owens comes to Ringside. The match becomes a 6-man tag team.

– Braun Strowman / Ricochet / Kevin Owens d Jimmy and Jey Uso and Sami Zayn : Owens hits the Stunner on Zayn.

– Legado del Fantasma: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro ( w/ Zelina Vega ) d The Brawling Brutes : Sheamus and Ridge Holland : Quick roll-up pin on Holland.

– Bray Wyatt d Jinder Mahal using Sister Abigail.

– Cage Match : WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins using a low blow.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM