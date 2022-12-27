12/27/22 WWE house show results from Atlanta, GA

Dec 27, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs Becky Lynch : Match Goes to a No Contest due to interference from Bayley, who is quickly DISARMED by Lynch and sent away from the ring.

– Bobby Lashley d Omos ( w/ MVP )

– The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods / Madcap Moss d The Imperium: GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

– Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) d Drew Gulak

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Braun Strowman and Ricochet d Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso ( w/ Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn ) VIA DQ : Zayn interferes in the match. Kevin Owens comes to Ringside. The match becomes a 6-man tag team.

– Braun Strowman / Ricochet / Kevin Owens d Jimmy and Jey Uso and Sami Zayn : Owens hits the Stunner on Zayn.

– Legado del Fantasma: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro ( w/ Zelina Vega ) d The Brawling Brutes : Sheamus and Ridge Holland : Quick roll-up pin on Holland.

– Bray Wyatt d Jinder Mahal using Sister Abigail.

– Cage Match : WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins using a low blow.

