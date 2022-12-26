WWE News and Notes

– The 21-year-old superstar Roxanne Perez is ready to kick off her title reign hoping to follow in the footsteps of great champions like Mandy Rose herself. Rose recently reacted to Roxanne Perez’s highly appreciative words on Twitter, showing mutual respect for the person who dethroned her.

– Brock Lesnar’s next big WWE angle will be one to look out for heading into 2023. Among several possibilities, could The Beast Incarnate and Drew McIntyre rekindle their feud. Back in 2020, the two men fought one-on-one at WrestleMania 36. The short match ended when McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Lesnar. With zero fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this bout remains the only time they have had a singles clash against each other.

– While speaking on the latest edition of his Kliq This Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed why its hard for him to watch Smackdown. He said “I’ve never been a SmackDown guy because it wasn’t really something that was around when I was there. I bet you, I maybe have been on SmackDown 30 times in my career. I was always a RAW guy, that’s my cup of tea. If I’m gonna watch something, I’m gonna watch RAW. I just don’t… with The Usos, and with Roman having all the belts, it’s like, I don’t know, it’s hard.”

– Dominik Mysterio recently shared a tweet confirming that he has now been released by the cops, thanks to “Mami” Rhea Ripley. He also put hashtags in the tweet advocating for the arrest of Rey and his wife Angie.”Just got out… thank you Mami!” stated Dominik Mysterio.