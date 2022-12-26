Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble?

It looks like the first-ever Pitch Black Match will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble next month.

Advertisements for The Rumble on the official WWE YouTube channel are apparently indicating that the Pitch Black Match will debut at the Royal Rumble as a tie-in to Mountain Dew’s Pitch Black flavor, which returns to stores next month.

“When it’s the Pitch Black match, anything can happen,” the ad states. You can see the ad below.

It was reported in late November that the Pitch Black Match was pitched for The Rumble, and that the new match type was being seriously considered for the event, but no specific details on the format were reported. It was believed that the match will be for Bray Wyatt, who is currently feuding with LA Knight. Despite returning at WWE Extreme Rules back in October, Wyatt still has not wrestled since The Fiend lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

WWE has not officially announced the Pitch Black Match as of this writing.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.