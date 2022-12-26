News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will be a rare “Best Of” special looking back at the top moments of 2022.

“WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022” will air in the normal timeslot of 8pm ET on the USA Network. You can see a trailer for the episode below.

It’s likely that tonight’s RAW will include announcements for next week’s live show, or perhaps the 2023 Royal Rumble, and we will keep you updated on any significant happenings. Next week’s RAW, the first live show of 2023, will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.