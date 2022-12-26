Mike Bennett: “I loved working Dark”

Mike Bennett took to social media to respond to some criticism about his spot in AEW & ROH, saying he loves where he’s at. A fan posted a now-deleted tweet about his working AEW Dark: Elevation and noting that he’s very happy where he’s at.

Bennett wrote:

“I loved working Dark. I loved working Top Flight on Zero Hour. I loved being on Rampage. You take the role you are given and run with it. I love that I had last weekend off to see my Daughter’s Dance Recital. Perspective is the key to happiness.”

Since arriving in AEW, Bennett and Matt Taven have appeared on AEW TV but have only worked the one match, which aired on the December 10th episode of Elevation. They also worked the ROH Final Battle pre-show, coming up short against Top Flight.