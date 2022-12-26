Konnan says that both Mysterio kids offered to donate their kidney to him

Speaking on his latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan has revealed that both Dominik Mysterio and his sister Aalyah offered to donate their kidney to him as he continues to wait for a donor.

The former WCW Tag Team, TV, and United States champion has opened up lately about his health issues and how he is on a waiting list for another kidney, having already underwent a procedure to replace the other one. Konnan said being on dialysis has so far saved his life after reluctantly agreeing to do it.

Konnan, who held the WCW Tag Team titles with Rey Mysterio, said that while there have been seven people who came forward to donate their kidney, Rey’s two kids also wanted to donate.

“Believe it or not bro, this is beautiful…do you know who offered me their kidney? Dominik and Aalyah, both,” Konnan said.

He also explained how he destroyed his kidney during an extreme match in Tijuana. “A ladder came all the way from the top and I was looking the other way. It landed and it f*cking broke my kidney. And I didn’t even know it because I just thought it was normal pain,” he explained.

Konnan described this year as the worst year of his life health-wise and thought he wouldn’t be able to live through the end of 2022.

“I was very weak, very weak, really bad shape, despondent, sad, skinny. I lost 70 pounds and just in really bad shape,” he said.