Danhausen misses CM Punk

Danhausen did a Q&A on social media today and revealed that he misses CM Punk, while also naming Sting and Darby Allin as dream tag team partners. The Very Nice, Very Evil One took to Twitter to do a Q&A with fans, and the two wrestling questions he answered confirmed that he misses Punk and would like to “cross this [teaming Sting and Allin] off the list.”

He also named the discard Black deck from Magic: The Gathering as his favorite deck in the CCG, named Drive as his favorite non-horror, non-sci-fi movie, and said he prefers Marvel Legends action figures over MacFarlane Toys: