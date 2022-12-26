AEW News and Notes

– AEW’s Tony Schiavone on how long he thinks he has left in wrestling: “I ain’t got many more years left in this business…It’s a young man’s business. The day I turned 65, I just woke up tired and I’ve been tired ever since then. I’m telling you, I’ve been tired.”

– The backstage reactions to the Hayter vs Shida and Hayter’s reign in general have been unanimously positive.

– “We had a very bad first impression, that’s all Evil Uno joking about his and Stu Grayson’s heel debut.

Evil Uno, said the group has become more of a “family the last two years” in the wake of Brodie Lee’s death. “It was very dramatic for all of us,” he said. “It was our absolute lowest, on a personal level, but what blossomed from there was we actually became a family. We were a unit at first – we were a group of wrestlers who had a common goal – but now I actually trust every single member…I genuinely care for every member of the Dark Order.”

– Today we remember Jon Huber AKA Brodie Lee, who passed away on this date two years ago…

