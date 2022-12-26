12/26/22 WWE house show results from MSG

– The Brawling Brutes : Sheamus and Ridge Holland d The Imperium : G Vinci and L Kaiser

– Hit Row and B-Fab d Legado del Fantasma and Zelina Vega

– Bray Wyatt d Jinder Mahal

– WWE IC Title : Ladder Match : GUNTHER (c) d Shinsuke Nakamura / Madcap Moss / Kofi Kingston / Santos Escobar

– Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) d Drew Gulak

– Street Fight : Liv Morgan d Shayna Baszler

– Main Event: Braun Strowman d Solo Sikoa ( w/ WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso Sami Zayn) Via DQ. Kevin Owens does a run-in, and a tag team match is made: Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens d The Usos ( w/ Zayn and Sikoa ) ( Non-Title ).

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM