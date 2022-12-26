12/26/22 WWE house show results from MSG
– The Brawling Brutes : Sheamus and Ridge Holland d The Imperium : G Vinci and L Kaiser
– Hit Row and B-Fab d Legado del Fantasma and Zelina Vega
– Bray Wyatt d Jinder Mahal
– WWE IC Title : Ladder Match : GUNTHER (c) d Shinsuke Nakamura / Madcap Moss / Kofi Kingston / Santos Escobar
At least he tried. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/17eCATZiZT
— John Gjoni (@JohnGjoni) December 27, 2022
– Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) d Drew Gulak
– Street Fight : Liv Morgan d Shayna Baszler
– Main Event: Braun Strowman d Solo Sikoa ( w/ WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso Sami Zayn) Via DQ. Kevin Owens does a run-in, and a tag team match is made: Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens d The Usos ( w/ Zayn and Sikoa ) ( Non-Title ).
