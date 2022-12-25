John Cena expected to work Wrestlemania 39

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s believed that former 16-time World Champion John Cena will be working Wrestlemania 39, which is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cena will be unavailable for in-ring appearances during most of February and March, as he will be filming a movie outside of the United States. This timeframe would also remove Cena from wrestling at WWE Elimination Chamber in February, as that Premium Live Event takes place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Despite his acting commitments though, WWE is reportedly under the impression that Cena is “working on his schedule” to ensure his presence at Mania.

The extent of Cena’s expected appearance at this years WrestleMania is still unknown at this time, but a match with Austin Theory was discussed prior to Vince McMahon’s sudden retirement over the summer.

Though he didn’t wrestle on the show, Cena did appear on the 6/27 edition of “Raw” to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his debut in WWE. He met Theory in a backstage segment , but no follow-up story ensued.