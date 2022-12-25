Gisele Shaw has eyes set on the Knockouts Championship

Gisele Shaw is ready to turn some heads in IMPACT Wrestling.

Shaw recently appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast to discuss this very topic, which included her revealing some personal goals for her run, like winning the Knockouts title and becoming an inspiration to the next generation. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she hopes to be an inspiration for the younger generation:

I don’t have a preference, singles or a tag team. I’m just super happy that I’m there, at IMPACT Wrestling, and I just want to leave a legacy where I’m inspiring and educating the next generation because I feel like what I’m doing now, I’m representing a community, my country, the Philippines, and Canada, obviously. So I just want to be able to show the younger generation that it’s okay, that you can do it if you just go after your dreams, you you can achieve whatever you want. I don’t really want to put that pressure on myself.

Personal goals:

Obviously, I want to be Knockouts World Champion one day, I want to be Knockouts Tag Team Champion one day, but I feel like the universe has a plan for everyone, and I just need to keep focused and keep delivering. When the time comes, then I’ll just celebrate like a champ [laughs].