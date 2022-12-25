Dana White giving away free trip to WrestleMania as part of his Christmas sweepstakes

UFC President Dana White has been doing 12 days of giveaways leading up to Christmas Day and the final prize was announced today.

“Merry Christmas everyone, I saved the best one for last,” White said. “I’m partnering up with OnLocation and WWE to award the final winner a trip to WrestleMania.”

The prize includes flights, hotel, tickets to both nights of WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium, and everything else for two people.

You can participate int the sweepstakes by going to www.ufc.com/12days.