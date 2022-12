Former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar passes away at 45 years old

Bonnar died from “presumed heart complications” while at work.

Besides a few independent wrestling appearances (2017). Bonnar worked an Impact Wrestling show in 2019, losing to Moose at that year’s Victory Road event.

Impact Wrestling posted:

We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Stephan Bonnar. We offer our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this difficult time.