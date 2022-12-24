Note on WWE not producing a live Raw, AEW couple news, a new Mandy Rose photo

Dec 24, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– There will be no live episode of Monday Night Raw on Boxing Day and instead WWE will air an ‘Absolute Best’-of edition. According to Fightful Select, the reason for no live episode is because production staff have been granted the time off as a goodwill gesture.

– Congratulations to AEW personalities Lexy Nair and Big Bill/W. Morrisey/Big Cass.

