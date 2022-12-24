Kevin Owens comments on his WWE contractual status, teased WM match

– Kevin Owens has revealed that his current WWE contract is set to expire in December 2024 as he signed a 3-year deal this time last year. While speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenburg, KO also addressed his future once his deal comes to an end.

He said: “I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t sign another one when it’s done because I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near done, but who knows what could happen At this stage in my career, I really want to have fun and make sure I’m still putting out memorable stuff for people watching.”

– RetroMania Wrestling recently took to Twitter and posted a WrestleMania 39 match graphic that features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona. Cardona liked the post on Twitter.