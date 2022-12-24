Drew McIntyre update

As reported before, Drew McIntyre reportedly suffered a ruptured eardrum during the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. He continued to wrestle after Survivor Series as he worked an eight-man match at the November 27 live event in Portland, Maine, teaming with The Brawling Brutes for a win over The Bloodline. He then announced earlier this month that he was “medically disqualified” and unable to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on the December 9 SmackDown. It was then reported that he was booked to return at Monday’s post-Christmas live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but he was pulled just a few days ago, from the entire holiday tour. Up until Friday, it was expected that McIntyre would return to the ring at the post-Christmas live events but word came down that he will not be appearing in any form on next week’s shows.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that while McIntyre probably could’ve worked the post-Christmas live events next week, officials are erring on the side of caution so that he’s “beyond 100%” ready to go when doctors do medically clear him.

It was noted that there is no word on when McIntyre will be returning now that he’s been pulled from the post-Christmas shows. McIntyre reportedly wanted to continue wrestling before he was pulled, but officials made the decision to keep him out of the ring.