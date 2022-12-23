Updated card for Impact Hard to Kill

IMPACT previously announced that Hard To Kill will feature by Josh Alexander defending the World Championship against Bully Ray. Now it has been announced that this will be a Full Metal Mayhem match.

IMPACT has also announced that The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their World Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match against Chris Bey and Ace Austin, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, and the former champions, Heath and Rhino.

IMPACT Hard To Kill will also see Trey Miguel defend the X-Division Championship against Black Taurus.

The IMPACT Hard to Kill PPV will air live on Friday 1/13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. Here is the updated lineup-

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

–X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Black Taurus

–IMPACT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way Elimination: The Motor City Machine Guns (C) vs. Heath & Rhino vs. The Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

–Championship vs. Career Match: Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Mickie James

–Full Metal Mayhem IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Bully Ray