Update on WWE’s return to India

As we’ve noted, WWE has planned to return to India for a big live event on Wednesday, January 18 from the 5,000-seat Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The event was scheduled to be a SmackDown brand show, and while most of the wrestlers in action were expected to be blue brand Superstars, the roster was likely to feature various Indian and international talents. However, it was reported this week that the event was postponed for unknown reasons. It was also reported, via Ringside News, that WWE’s return to India had “a lot to do with TV,” perhaps a reference to local TV deals.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the decision to postpone the event was made by WWE’s TV partner in India, Sony Six, not WWE.

Sony Six is merging with Zee in India, and the decision was made to postpone the WWE event until the merger is finalized. The merger is expected to go through in April, so WWE’s return to the country should happen some time after WrestleMania 39.

The event, when it happens, will be WWE’s first live event in India since December 2017. It’s believed that the event will be taped for the local market and for Peacock/WWE Network, but that has not been confirmed.