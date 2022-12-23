NWA is coming to Tampa
On Friday, the National Wrestling Alliance announced the date and location of its next pay-per-view event. NWA Nuff Said will take place on February 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. The promotion did not announce a venue for the show, but did share a new poster featuring new NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus.
Ticketing information and more details will be announced soon.
🚨BREAKING NEWS! The NWA NUFF SAID live on pay-per-view event is coming to you February 11, 2023, from Tampa, Florida!!! Tickets and details to be announced soon — stay tuned!! #nuffsaid @tyrussmash #nwapowerrr #nwawrestling pic.twitter.com/w5iFaQHQ1K
— NWA (@nwa) December 23, 2022