NWA is coming to Tampa

Dec 23, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

On Friday, the National Wrestling Alliance announced the date and location of its next pay-per-view event. NWA Nuff Said will take place on February 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. The promotion did not announce a venue for the show, but did share a new poster featuring new NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus.

Ticketing information and more details will be announced soon.

