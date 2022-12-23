News for tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was taped last week in Chicago and full spoilers can be found here. The following matches were taped for tonight’s episode on FOX-

-Rey Mysterio vs. Angel

-The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship vs. Hit Row

-Gauntlet to name the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey: Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Tegan Nox, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler

-Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Imperium vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet