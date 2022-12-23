LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay as Michael Cole welcomes us to the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline to a big pop – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. They stop on the entrance-way and raise their fingers, and the gold, in the air. The stage is decorated for Christmas. The Bloodline marches to the ring now.

Cole hypes Reigns and Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena for next week’s live SmackDown. The Bloodline enters the ring and stands tall together as the pyro goes off. Heyman takes the mic and introduces himself, and says he’s here to hype us for two back-to-back weeks for The Bloodline. He says first, tonight will see Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso successfully defend their titles against Hit Row, and that is not a prediction, it’s a spoiler. Then, next week, live from the beautiful warm city of Tampa, FL… fans boo… The Enforcer will take out Sheamus, and after that, in the biggest televised match of 2022, Owens and Cena will be smashed by Sami and your Tribal Chief.

Fans chant for Sami now as Reigns looks around the arena, nodding. Reigns that’s exactly what he was thinking because on December 30, you already know he’s going to smash somebody, and it’s no secret – he made multiple millions of dollars by whooping Cena and KO, because that’s who he is and what he does. Reigns is curious what The Honorary Uce is going to do. He says this here isn’t the Sami he knows, as Sami looks a little flustered and bothered. Reigns tells Sami to get it off his chest, tell us what’s going to happen. Fans chant “Ucey!” before Sami can speak. He says he really should be on top of the world as it’s the holidays and all he’s ever wanted is what everyone wants – respect, and a place to belong. He finally found that with WWE’s hottest group ever. He found family, respect. They love him, this city loves him, every city we go to, the fans chant for Sami. This causes a “Sami!” chant. Sami says you’d think he’s on top of the world but no, there’s a black cloud hanging over his head and it’s Owens.

Sami says last week, what should’ve been a huge week for him, it was ruined by KO’s existence, just the fact his name had been tied to Sami’s name for his entire career, and he can’t get rid of Owens. Sami recalls Owens saying he’s done with Sami but not The Bloodline. Sami knocks Owens for wanting to bring Cena back to try and upstage The Bloodline. Sami says they are too strong, they are the show. Sami hopes Cena is watching and says The Bloodline will show him, they will rip him apart, leave him mangled. Whatever happens, Cena will be smashed, he says. Sami goes on and says they will do what this city is about to do – acknowledge The Tribal Chief. Sami and the others raise their fingers in the air as the music starts up. Reigns hugs Sami while barking some trash talk into the camera. We go to commercial.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: Hit Row vs. The Usos

Back from the break and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are waiting in the ring – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Sami Zayn stands with them. Out next come the challengers, Hit Row – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis with Briana “B-Fab” Brandy. Samantha Irvin does the introductions.

The bell rings and Jey starts off with Adonis. They lock up and Jey applies a headlock. Adonis shows Jey up and dances around, then takes him down by his arm. Adonis takes it to the corner and in comes Dolla. Dolla launches Adonis into Jey in the corner with a Spear. Dolla goes for a slam but Jey counters and takes his knee out from behind.

Jey clutches the leg and drags Dolla to their corner, then tags Jimmy in. Jimmy stomps away, then chokes Dolla on the middle rope as the referee warns him. Jey with a chap shot. Jimmy holds Dolla as Jey tags back in with a kick to the gut. Dolla fights out of The Usos’ corner, then yanks Jimmy in from the apron. Jey takes Dolla’s knee out and he goes back down. Jey recovers back to his feet as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey drops Dolla, still near their corner. Jey taunts Dolla and rocks him but Dolla catches him with a Spinebuster as B-Fab rallies from ringside. Jimmy and Adonis tag in now. Adonis drops Jimmy, then dropkicks him. Adonis knocks Jey to the floor, then drops Jimmy and kicks him in the chest.

Adonis with a big DDT, then a kip-up for a pop. Adonis goes to the top for a high crossbody and he nails it for a close 2 count. Jimmy catches a superkick but Adonis blocks a suplex, then knocks Jey off the apron again. Jimmy with a big Samoan Drop but Adonis kicks out at 2. Jey tags back in and they call for the 1D but Dolla pulls Jimmy to the floor, then sends him into the steel ring steps. Adonis rolls Jey up for 2 off the distraction.

Adonis then superkicks Jey to the mat. Dolla tags in and they go for the Heavy Hitter on Jey. They hit it and Dolla covers for 2 as Jimmy rushes in to break it up. Adonis pounds on Jimmy but Jimmy sends him to the apron, then superkicks him to the floor. Dolla scoops Jimmy to his shoulders but the hurt knee is giving him problems.

Dolla now has both champions up but he drops them as his leg goes out. Jey superkicks Dolla. Jimmy tags in and they hit Dolla with a double superkick, then the 1D. Jimmy covers for the pin to retain in the middle of the ring.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The Usos and Zayn celebrate and head to the back.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo looks at how WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Ricochet last week with the Last Symphony. We also see how Braun Strowman saved Ricochet from a post-match attack by Imperium.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci now, asking about tonight’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight with Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Kaiser says this match is an abomination, it makes a mockery of what they do. Vinci says Braun and Ricochet are sideshows… one is an acrobat and the other a strongman, put them in the circus with the other fakes, not on Imperium’s mat with world class athletes like they are. Kaiser says they will not be spreading holiday cheer tonight, but they will restore the honor of their sacred mat.

#1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Emma vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Gauntlet to determine the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Emma makes her way out first. She hits the corner to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Xia Li for the Gauntlet as Emma looks on. We see how Li helped Damage CTRL retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles over Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan last week. The bell rings and Emma locks up with Li, who takes it to the ropes as the referee warns them to back off. Li drops Emma with a right hand. Emma ducks a clothesline, and another, then knocks Li down.

Emma works Li over and hits a double underhook suplex. Emma with a running right forearm in the corner, then the crossbody while Li is down against the turnbuckle. Emma covers for 2. Li counters a slam but Emma blocks her. Li sends Emma into the middle rope throat-first. They trade shots now. Li climbs Emma with a right hand to the top of the head. Li with a cyclone kick for the pin to eliminate Emma in the middle of the ring.

The music hits and out next comes Nox. She hits the ring, ducks Li and unloads with strikes as fans cheer her on. Nox is fired up now as she keeps control. Nox with a Facebuster. Nox rallies the crowd and nails a cannonball in the corner. Nox goes to the top for a crossbody but Li kicks out at 2.

Li rolls to the apron but Nox stays on her. Li sends Nox back into the ring post twice. Li with a big knee to the jaw to send Nox back into the ring from the apron. Li with another cyclone kick for the pin in the middle of the ring.

Raquel Rodriguez is out next as her music starts up. She stops on the entrance-way and clutches her elbow, which still has a brace on it. Li looks on as Rodriguez rushes the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Li has been dominating Rodriguez by focusing on her hurt arm. Li sends Rodriguez to the floor, then follows. Li runs and kicks the hurt arm. Li slams the face of Rodriguez into the edge of the apron a few times, then nails a high knee. Li rolls back in and charges Rodriguez with a shot to the ribs to keep her down. Li charges but Rodriguez sends her into the turnbuckles.

Rodriguez mounts offense now. Rodriguez with a big fall-away slam. Rodriguez with the springboard twisting elbow drop in the corner. Li kicks out at 2. Li fights back with kicks now, sending Rodriguez to one knee. Li climbs Rodriguez with the fist to the top of the head. Li misses a roundhouse kick as Rodriguez ducks. Rodriguez then hits the Texana Bomb with one arm for the pin to eliminate Li.

The music hits and out next comes Morgan. They go at it and Rodriguez blocks a Codebreaker, but Liv counters and keeps fighting. Liv dropkicks Rodriguez back into the corner. Liv with a back splash and a high knee in the corner. Rodriguez blocks a hurricanrana and turns it into a powerbomb attempt, but Liv ends up rolling her up for 2. Liv side-steps for another roll-up for 2. Liv works on the hurt arm for another 2 count now. They trade more quick pin attempts.

Liv ends up on Raquel’s back with a Sleeper hold. Rodriguez fades down to one knee now as fans rally. Rodriguez slams Liv back to break the hold. We go to commercial with both competitors flat on their backs.

Back from the break and Liv drops Raquel but they’re both down as the referee counts. They get up and Liv runs into an elbow. Raquel with a clothesline, then a big side-slam. Cole confirms the winner will challenge Rousey next week. Rodriguez with a corner splash. Liv catches Rodriguez with an arm breaker, then a big corner stomp to the hurt arm. Liv goes to the middle rope for a missile dropkick and a 2 count.

Liv goes right into a Rings of Saturn finisher in the middle of the ring. Liv pounds on Raquel while tightening the hold. Raquel finally powers up with Liv on her back, but Liv blocks the slam by getting her knees up. Raquel goes down and Liv covers for 2 but they’re both slow to keep going. Liv rocks Raquel but shows some frustration. Liv runs the ropes and ducks clotheslines but Raquel catches her with a fall-away slam. Raquel with the springboard corkscrew elbow in the corner for another close 2 count. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now while on their feet. Raquel levels Liv with a big boot, then powers her up but Liv escapes to her back for a Crucifix pin for 2.

More back and forth now. Liv slides out of a powerbomb attempt and nails the step-up enziguri to daze Raquel. Raquel blocks Ob-Livion from mid-air and spikes Liv into the mat for the pin to advance.

The music hits and out comes who Cole calls the final competitor – Sonya Deville. Deville attack sand unloads on the hurt arm in the corner. Deville with body shots now as the referee warns her. Raquel with a headbutt and a shoulder tackle to put Deville down. Deville blocks a slam and yanks Raquel to the mat by her arm. Deville with a running knee to the jaw for 2.

Raquel runs into the ring post as Deville moves. Deville yanks Raquel into the ring post a few times by her arm as fans boo. Rodriguez tries to Irish Whip Deville but she hangs on as her arm brace starts to fall off. Rodriguez keeps fighting, then slams Deville face-first into the mat for 2. Deville with an arm submission in the corner as the referee makes her break it. Deville does this again and the referee isn’t happy. Deville looks for a power move out of the corner but Rodriguez turns it into the Texana Bomb for the pin to win.

Not so fast. The music hits and out comes Rousey to the stage. She tells Rodriguez to wipe the grin off her face because she hasn’t won anything just yet. Rousey introduces Raquel’s final opponent for the Gauntlet and out comes Shayna Baszler.

Baszler rushes the ring and unloads on Rodriguez. Baszler takes Rodriguez down and wrestles the brace off her arm. Baszler snaps and unloads on the hurt arm now while Rousey watches from the stage. Baszler raises the brace in the air as Rousey laughs. Rodriguez takes advantage and rolls Baszler up for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey: Raquel Rodriguez

– After the bell, Rodriguez quickly retreats to the floor as Rousey rushes the ring. Baszler and Rousey are upset as they stand tall together, yelling out at Rodriguez. Rodriguez vs. Rousey for the title is confirmed for next week.

– We get a video package on recent happenings between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, including last week’s in-person appearance by Uncle Howdy. Wyatt will be here tonight on SmackDown. Back to commercial.