Dutch Mantell assaulted and robbed in Nashville

Dec 23, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Dutch Mantell was assaulted and robbed in Nashville this morning

Mantell was highly regarded for being the manager of superstars like Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio and Cesaro in WWE.

