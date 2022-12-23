Dutch Mantell assaulted and robbed in Nashville
Dutch Mantell was assaulted and robbed in Nashville this morning
Mantell was highly regarded for being the manager of superstars like Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio and Cesaro in WWE.
Walking down the street in Nashville today thinking about what a great country the USA is. I thought how lucky I am. Then somebody threw a rock, hit me in the head and I got robbed. Now I’m at the ER with a concussion. Where’s @JamesStormBrand when I need him?
