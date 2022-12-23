Dax Harwood praises Sasha Banks, AEW couple purchase a home

– Dax Harwood of FTR appeared on the final edition of the Gentleman Villian podcast and said the following about Sasha Banks…

“I think that, just like me, I feel that sometimes she gets a bad rep because of how passionate she is and how much she wants. You know, she wants it all, but she wants to work for it. That’s the same with us. Like, I want everything this business, but I want to work for it and I want you to know that I’m going to work hard for you, and that’s her, man. She knows what she deserves, and she knows what she’s earned, and she works her ass off to get it, and if she doesn’t get it, she feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Huge star, huge heart, beautiful human being, the greatest woman wrestler of all time. I think she’s just incredible.” (quotes source: WrestlingNews.co)

