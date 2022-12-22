WWE drug test rule changed?

WWE has reportedly quietly made a significant change the Wellness Policy.

As we’ve noted, it was recently reported that Matt Riddle was sent to rehab after failing two WWE Wellness Policy drug tests over the past several months. WWE recently wrote Riddle out of the storylines with an attack by Solo Sikoa, and said he would be out for 6 weeks. The substance Riddle tested positive for still has not been reported, but WWE does not suspend talents for positive marijuana tests, and the company reportedly has not tested for marijuana in a few years. As noted before, there was some confusion over the rehab story as if the original report was accurate, it would contradict the WWE Wellness drug policy because there was no 30-day suspension for the first offense, which reportedly happened over the summer. The claim was that the first drug test failure resulted in Riddle vs. Seth Rollins being pulled from WWE Clash at The Castle. Riddle did not wrestle between the July 25 RAW and a live event on August 20, but that is less than 30 days. The policy says all drug test failures and suspensions are to be publicly announced, which also didn’t happen. The official WWE policy is that a second suspension would be for 60 days, which is longer than 6 weeks, plus mandatory rehab. A talent can enter rehab on a first suspension if the person feels they need it, or if the company issues an ultimatum. You can click here for the latest on Riddle’s status, with his first public statement following new allegations of abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

In an update, after speculation on potential changes to the WWE Wellness Policy, Dave Meltzer noted on the F4Wonline message board that WWE has changed the rule that says a talent is to be fired after three Wellness Policy violations.

It was noted that the rule has been changed because a few key talents have had two suspensions, and because “we’re in a wrestling war,” an apparent reference to WWE vs. AEW.

“Plus somebody with two could intentionally fail a test to get out of their contract,” Meltzer wrote.

It should be noted that the WWE Wellness Policy change has not been included on the WWE Corporate website. The Substance Abuse & Drug Testing Policy page, seen at this link, has not been updated since July 23, 2013.

The policy includes the following details on penalties for positive drug tests for substances other than marijuana and alcohol:

First Violation:First Violation: In the event of an initial positive test for substances prohibited by this Policy other than marijuana and alcohol, the WWE Talent shall be suspended for thirty (30) days, fined an amount equal to thirty (30) days, pay deducted from the WWE Talent’s downside guarantee on a weekly basis and WWE will publicly disclose the WWE Talent’s name and duration of the suspension and indicating a first violation the Policy. Second Violation:In the event of a second positive test for substances prohibited by this Policy other than marijuana and alcohol, the WWE Talent shall be suspended for sixty (60) days, fined an amount equal to sixty (60) days, pay deducted from the WWE Talent’s downside guarantee on a weekly basis and WWE will publicly disclose the WWE Talent’s name and duration of the suspension and indicating a second violation the Policy. Third Violation:In the event of a third positive test for substances prohibited by this Policy other than marijuana and alcohol, the WWE Talent’s contract with WWE will be terminated and WWE will publicly disclose the WWE Talent’s name and that WWE Talent’s contract was terminated for a third violation of the Policy.

For what it’s worth, it was recently reported that WWE no longer tests for marijuana, and hasn’t for a few years now, but the WWE Wellness Policy on the WWE Corporate website still states that talents are to be fined $2,500 per positive marijuana test.