Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings from 12/21

— The following matches were taped tonight to air on Friday’s Holiday Bash AEW Rampage-

*Top Flight and AR Fox won the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale for $300,000. They last defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta to win after Hangman Page attacked Moxley, Top Flight double teamed Claudio. The other teams were:

-Rush, Dralistico, Preston Vance

-Kip Sabian, The Butcher, The Blade

-Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy

-Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Josh Woods

-Luther, Serpentico, Angelico

-Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds

*Eddie Kingston & Ortiz called out The House of Black. Malakai Black appeared on the big screen and said they will fight Ortiz & Kingston in due time. He also teased that Ortiz is not being loyal to Kingston, which caused an argument between them

*Championship Eliminator Match: AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Vert Vixen

*Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn