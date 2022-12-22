Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings from 12/21
— The following matches were taped tonight to air on Friday’s Holiday Bash AEW Rampage-
*Top Flight and AR Fox won the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale for $300,000. They last defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta to win after Hangman Page attacked Moxley, Top Flight double teamed Claudio. The other teams were:
-Rush, Dralistico, Preston Vance
-Kip Sabian, The Butcher, The Blade
-Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy
-Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Josh Woods
-Luther, Serpentico, Angelico
-Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds
*Eddie Kingston & Ortiz called out The House of Black. Malakai Black appeared on the big screen and said they will fight Ortiz & Kingston in due time. He also teased that Ortiz is not being loyal to Kingston, which caused an argument between them
*Championship Eliminator Match: AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Vert Vixen
*Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn