Solo Sikoa talks WWE call-up, working at MSG, more

Below are a few highlights from Solo Sikoa’s new interview with the NY Post–

Q: What’s this year been like for you? You start in NXT, get a little bit of a North American championship run and now you’re part of the biggest story on the main roster working with your family.

A: It’s been a roller coaster. When I got hurt in August (PCL sprain) I thought things were gonna change and the next thing you know, I got the call to come up for Clash at the Castle. Everything was just happening fast. Making the transition from NXT to the main roster I think personally for me was easy because I had my brothers up there. I had Sami (Zayn) up there and Roman and Paul (Heyman) up there to help me and guide me. It’s been fun. I’m having a blast.

Q: How did they tell you about your call-up?

A: It was actually from Roman and Hunter (Triple H). I just got the call saying my flight is getting booked for Clash at the Castle, but I was still hurt at the time. I got cleared just in time before flying out. I got cleared on a Monday and I flew out on a Friday. When I got there, nobody said anything to me. Everybody was just like quiet, even Roman and Paul. I knew what I was there for but I didn’t know because the mission wasn’t clear. When we were getting ready to open up doors for Clash at the Castle, Triple H walks in and this is my first time meeting him. Then he goes, “You know this is your call-up?” I was like, “Nah I didn’t know.” “Welcome to the main roster, you’ll be on SmackDown.”

Q: What’s it going to mean for you to get the chance to perform at Madison Square Garden [next week]?

A: I’ve heard a lot of big things about it. I’ve seen it in movies. I’ve seen it with my dad (Rikishi) and my uncles and my brothers wrestling there. This will be my first time at the Garden, man. I’m really, really excited for it, just the experience of being in the building. It’s kind of like going to Disneyland for the first time. That’s what I’m thinking about when I’m walking into Madison Square Garden. I got this image in my head where I think it’s this big.

Q: When you walk into the Garden for the first time, is there something that you want to make sure you do even before showtime?

A: I’ll probably go into the stands and just sit there and just look around all the back. I’ll try to see what the history of it is and see if they have any of the old pictures of the celebrities in there on the walls. I got to be in there to feel it.