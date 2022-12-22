Rick Ross drops the f-bomb live on Dynamite…and it doesn’t get censored

It seems like that Rick Ross didn’t get the memo that you cannot drop the F-bomb on AEW television anymore.

During his in-ring segment with Keith Lee, the American rapper was addressing the former AEW World Tag Team champion and told him straight up: “You a big motherf*cker!”

The crowd went “ooooh” while Lee laughed, turned to the camera and made the hand throat cut signal. Excalibur jumped in commentary saying that Ross was there to mediate a face-to-face meeting between the two former tag team champions.

The word wasn’t beeped on the TBS broadcast so everyone got the full effect of the statement!