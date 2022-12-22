Rick Ross drops the f-bomb live on Dynamite…and it doesn’t get censored
It seems like that Rick Ross didn’t get the memo that you cannot drop the F-bomb on AEW television anymore.
During his in-ring segment with Keith Lee, the American rapper was addressing the former AEW World Tag Team champion and told him straight up: “You a big motherf*cker!”
The crowd went “ooooh” while Lee laughed, turned to the camera and made the hand throat cut signal. Excalibur jumped in commentary saying that Ross was there to mediate a face-to-face meeting between the two former tag team champions.
The word wasn’t beeped on the TBS broadcast so everyone got the full effect of the statement!
#TheBiggestBoss @rickross is HERE at #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash to mediate this face-to-face meeting between @RealKeithLee and @swerveconfident LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sAipYjoQVM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022