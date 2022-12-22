Rich Swann re-signs with Impact

Rich Swann recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and announced that he has signed a new two-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights and the full interview-

On re-signing with IMPACT Wrestling:

“Man, the world of Rich Swann has definitely been lighting up. I mean, I’ve got a one year old baby now, a little Richie Jr. And I’ve also signed a two year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. [Congratulations] I appreciate that. IMPACT Wrestling has done nothing but you know, treat me with the utmost respect. And it’s been a place where I’ve been able to grow, I’ve been able to watch other competitors grow. And I’ve been able to watch the company grow into a spot to where you know, it should be, you know what I’m saying?”

Why Rich Swann is staying with IMPACT Wrestling:

“You know, right now, wrestling is just like I said, there’s so much of everything, all forms of entertainment. And wrestling right now is prospering. Like you have your AEW that’s doing great. You have WWE has turned around, turned a new leaf and they’re doing great. IMPACT Wrestling, the experience that I had ever since I started with IMPACT in 2018 has been nothing but love, nothing but prospering, nothing but watching the company grow into what it is today, and to be a part of that and helping that. After all the years of people saying, Oh, IMPACT’s gonna die? Oh, TNA is dead. To be a part of that, you know what I’m saying? Helping it come back up to where it’s at today. That right there makes me feel good. And like I said, it lets me know that I’m doing something right in this industry.”