Notes on Shawn Michaels and Ruby Soho

– While speaking on the latest episode of “Culture State”, SVP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels revealed that he has indeed wrestled his final match. He said “Yeah, I’ve had that final match. Nope. No, father time waits on no man. I’m good. I’m unbelievably happy with my career and it is now time to watch the next generation flourish.”

– During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Ruby Soho reflected on her 2022…

“2022 has been a roller coaster. It has been me, trying to kind of, kind of find my footing here in AEW, exactly what my role, where I fit in, who I want to present myself as, and obviously getting injured and being out for three months and then, kind of mentally, dealing with that.”

Ruby also discussed her recent broken nose injury…

“I had no time to prepare for it. It’s such a change in lifestyle in such a quick period of time so your brain has to have time to get used to where you’re at now.” Soho later continued about her struggle with her nose. “I had actually broken my nose probably several times prior to my most recent break. When I got it broken the last time … I had never felt that kind of pain before in my life.”

