News on Kris Statlander and Sami Zayn

– Kris Statlander has provided an update on her injury recovery.

The AEW women’s division star tore her ACL back in August while wrestling on an episode of Dark, an injury that required surgery and sidelined the Best Friends member for 6-8 months. Statlander revealed in a recent Tweet that she is still not cleared to compete before jokingly creating the headline for this post. She writes, “No I am not cleared yet. “AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update” is the headline I’m expecting to see.”

– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Sami Zayn revealed that he is thrilled with the career he has already had but believes the best may still be yet to come.

He said:

“I’ve only been on the main roster for six years. In some ways, I’m just starting. Maybe I’ve already peaked. I’ve gotten to do so much. It’s been a great career, and I’m totally thrilled with it. Maybe the best is yet to come. But I’m extremely grateful with where I am and what I’m doing.”