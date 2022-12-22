Miro rejected AEW creative plans for match at AEW Full Gear

Miro hasn’t wrestled since All Out 2022 and his spouse, CJ Perry, recently implied the couple could wind up back in WWE someday.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Miro was presented with and rejected creative plans that would have built to a match at Full Gear.

“In September, they came to him, Tony Khan came to Miro and he had this idea which would build to a match on the November 19 pay-per-view and [Miro] didn’t want to do it,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer continued to talk about former WWE wrestlers in AEW who are hesitant to do jobs.

“It’s weird, a lot of people who come from WWE are very leery, obviously, Bryan Danielson being the exception, about doing jobs,” Meltzer continued. “Then it becomes very difficult to book when you don’t really want to do programs where you are going to lose.”

Lana recently said:

“Rusev Day will never die. It’s always going to be around, the kids are going to want to sing it and I’m sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev — well, whatever he shows [up] back in; whatever frickin name or gimmick or character he returns [as] at some point, in WWE is going to be iconic. You know, he, that’s the great thing about wrestling is it doesn’t matter what company you work for, what promotion, anything can happen. Let’s be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point.”

Meltzer would continue to say now that Full Gear is over, the plan was to go back to Miro with more ideas but it is not clear if Perry’s comments will hinder that from happening.

Meltzer said:

“Now November’s over and now we’re in the new cycle and they were going to bring him back and try to come up with ideas for him and they very well may. Then his wife comes in and says, ‘well you know, Rusev Day is going to come back, and everybody goes back to WWE.'”