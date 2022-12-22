Jeff Hardy’s pre-trial hearing rescheduled

The motion to postpone Jeff Hardy’s scheduled pre-trial hearing regarding his DUI arrest in Florida was approved by the court on 12/20. The rescheduled hearing will be 1/18/23.

Hardy, 45, was arrested on 6/28 at 9:55 AM and charged with charged with DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. The primary charge is a felony under Florida law, punishable up to five years’ imprisonment, should Hardy be convicted. The others would fall under misdemeanors.