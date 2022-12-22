Impact Report 12/22/22

Join us tonight for up to the minute coverage from Impact Wrestling.

Match 1. Deonna Purrazzo and Giselle Shaw VS Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Death Dolls, Rosemary and Jessica (with Taya Valkyrie)

Jessica and Shaw start the match and Jessica uses her size to take the advantage. Rosemary tags in and holds the momentum shortly, but Shaw catches Rosemary on the ropes and drops her hard to the mat. Deonna and Shaw make a few tags, while keeping Rosemary in their corner. Shaw gets a two count off a few elbows. Deonna locks on a rear chin lock. Rose gets free and hits a fisherman’s suplex. Jessica gets the hot tag and drops Shaw with a kick to the head and splash. Jessica uses a back breaker to set up Rosemary with a spear and they get the win.

Winners by pinfall, The Death Dolls

Jordynne Grace and Mickie James have a uncomfortable exchange heading into their tag match tonight backstage.

Sami Callihan enters and cuts a promo about The Design. He says he will not run from him and then calls them out. Deaner, Kon and Angels enter. Deaner tells Sami he has a sickness. He tells Sami he craves the admiration of the people and all the sacrifices he does to his body means nothing because the people don’t care about him. They enter and Sami then says no he doesn’t want to fight. He then tells Deaner he wants to join The Design. Angels tells Sami off and has to be held back by Deaner. Sami reiterates he wants to join the crew. Deaner then attacks him with the microphone. Kon and Angels then join in on the beat down. Deaner eventually digs both thumbs into Sami eyes and DDT’s him.

Tommy Dreamer asks for forgiveness again from Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander over the Bully Ray betrayal. Josh sheepishly says fine, your forgiven and walks off.

Match 2. Mike Bailey VS Yuya Uemura

The match starts with nice mat work. Yuya connects with a deep arm drag. Bailey hits a backspring superkick that leads to a pump kick. After a Vader bomb, Speedball gets a two count. He then locks on a single leg Boston crab. Bailey lays in a few more stiff roundhouse kicks, but Yuya fights back and hits a flying elbow to the chin of Bailey. He gets a 2 count off a series of suplex and chops. Yuya then clotheslines Bailey to the floor.

Back from the break, the match heats up and the exchanges off the hook. Moonsault variations to from the top to the floor happen to both fighter. They trade som incredible strong style slaps that ends with a impressive double underhook by Yuya. They get back to their feet and then start at ot again. Kicks and clotheslines and a few suplexes are landed next. Yuya ends up on the top rope. He dives, but Bailey raises his knees. He then misses kick and Yuya hits a German. Bailey then hits a spin kick and an ultimate weapon and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Speedball Mike Bailey

Kenny King is shown in Arena Mexico. He calls out Mike Bailey.

Match 3. Jason Hotch and John Skyler VS Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice

Bully Ray enters and runs off Swinger and Dice. He then enters the ring and attacks Skyler out of the ring and zip ties Hotch to the ropes. He says where is Josh Alexander? He says Josh could save Hotch. Josh enters to make the save. He releases Hotch, but Hotch and Skyler attack Josh instead. Bully joins and they tie Josh to the ropes now. Bully then beats on Josh. He grabs a chair. Tommy Dreamer enters and spears Bully. Skyler and Hotch pull him off. Bully crotches Dreamer and piledrives him. Josh is still tied to the ropes. Bully gets a ladder and smashes it on Dreamer. He then grabs the chair and smashes the ladder on top of Dreamer with it repeatedly. Bully tells Josh he owns him and to tell your wife he said hello before leaving.

Back from the break, Scott D’Amore tells Josh Alexander that Tommy Dreamer is being sent to the hospital. Josh now is harboring guilt for the way he treated Tommy. Josh asks for a Full Metal Mayhem match with Bully.

Match 4. Steve Maclin VS Rich Swann

Maclin hurls Swann across the ring and lays in some stiff chops to start the match. Swann hits a ranna and a series of dropkicks. Maclin catches a Swann splash and delivers a back breaker.