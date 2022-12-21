Video of Roxanne Perez’s new championship plates

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has received her custom side plates.

As seen below, WWE released footage of Perez receiving her custom title plates ahead of this week’s NXT. Perez ended the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose on last week’s NXT show.

WWE touted how the new Era of Perez was to begin on last night’s show. While Perez did not appear before the crowd, she sat down with her former trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, for an interview. Perez talked about how she didn’t think she would be where she’s at so soon, and said she’s ready to be a fighting champion.

Perez is expected to make her first title defense at New Year’s Evil on January 10, but there’s no word yet on who she will face.

You can see the title plates video below, along with footage of the Booker and Perez interview: