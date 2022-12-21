Tony Khan on talent social media use

Tony Khan recently spoke with TV Insider and was asked where AEW stands on how talent uses social media, and how they feel about wrestlers making money from sites like OnlyFans. He said-

“I try to be flexible with the wrestlers and staff utilizing their personal social media. I certainly recognize they are leading their own lives the other five days of the week when they’re not wrestling. They are representing the company as great wrestlers of AEW, but they are also all independent people with separate lives. I try to give people that piece of mind. That I’m not trying to be ‘Big Brother’ trying to change everything they do in their life,” he said. “It’s a balance. We just want people to promote AEW when they can and do their best to help us grow our wrestling business.”