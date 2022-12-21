Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 12/21
— The following matches were taped tonight in San Antonio to air on the 12/26 AEW Dark:Elevation episode-
-Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Leva Bates & Charisma
-Julia Hart defeated Promise Braxton
-The Bunny defeated Madison Rayne. Skye Blue saved Rayne from an attack by The Bunny and Penelope Ford after the match
-Konosuke Takeshita defeated Frankie Kazarian
-Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale defeated Madi Wrenkowski & Vert Vixen
-ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Kiera Hogan
-Dralistico defeated Blake Christian