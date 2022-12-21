Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 12/21

— The following matches were taped tonight in San Antonio to air on the 12/26 AEW Dark:Elevation episode-

-Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Leva Bates & Charisma

-Julia Hart defeated Promise Braxton

-The Bunny defeated Madison Rayne. Skye Blue saved Rayne from an attack by The Bunny and Penelope Ford after the match

-Konosuke Takeshita defeated Frankie Kazarian

-Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale defeated Madi Wrenkowski & Vert Vixen

-ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Kiera Hogan

-Dralistico defeated Blake Christian