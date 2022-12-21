Sad update on Dean Malenko

Referee Billy Silverman posted the following on Facebook:

Prayers for A Speedy Recovery To My Friend Dean Malenko

Sad news to report from Tony Schiavone, who gave a little insight today on Dean Malenko, mentioning that his health has severely deteriorated lately. Malenko has been battling Parkinson’s and diabetes, further complicated by a heart attack. Malenko, an AEW senior producer, has been struggling more lately, but apparently still does his best to come to work every week.