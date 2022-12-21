Matt Riddle’s ex-girlfriend Daniella Petrow spoke out in a series of videos on social media about the situation on Matt going into rehab for drug addiction.

“I’m gonna say it, and I’m gonna say it very arrogantly. I told y’all. I told you all about him. I told WWE. And what are they doing? Sending him to rehab? Rehab’s not gonna fucking help him. He still has this fucking job. He’s still gonna fucking do what he’s doing. That man has so many f–ked up mental fucking issues and he takes it out on us. Fucking innocent women. Have you all noticed we all look alike? Blonde hair, long, high cheekbones, big lips, pronounced jawline. That’s a predator. And he has a type. He preys on us. Now, granted, there have been other casualties, too, along his traveling ways. There was a girl in Canada. There’s been a lot of others, which I’m not going to speak about because that’s not my place. But come on, people, wake the f-ck up. WWE, you need to fire his ass. And 30 days in rehab is not enough time to fix what’s f–king wrong with this man. Charges might, but it’s not here nor there. How do you prove sexual abuse?

The one thing Matt Riddle has never, ever, ever, ever, ever done is been held accountable, ever.”