News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS, from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in Match #5 of their Best Of 7 Series. This will be a No DQ match, and Death Triangle goes into it with a 3-1 lead. Dynamite will also see Hikaru Shida challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in her first title defense.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed

* Ricky Starks will appear live

* Bryan Danielson will appear live

* Rapper Rick Ross will mediate the Face-to-Face Meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

* AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Gunn Club

