New AEW Fight Forever spotlight trailer with MJF

AEW World Champion MJF is featured in a new spotlight trailer for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. As seen below, AEW has released a new trailer for Fight Forever that features clips of “The Salt of The Earth” in action.

MJF tweeted the trailer and wrote, “Even in video game form I’ll be better than your favorites in #AEWFightForever and you know it.”

There’s still no word yet on the AEW Fight Forever release date, but it’s scheduled to arrive some time in 2023. The game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

He's better than you and you know it! This #AEWFightForever spotlight trailer showcases a sneak peek of "The Salt of the Earth" @The_MJF Reserve or wish list your copy today

➤ https://t.co/3Mt4mM3NX1#AEWgames @AEW @THQNordic @YUKES_AEW pic.twitter.com/CveiPIn0YZ — AEW Games (@AEWGames) December 21, 2022