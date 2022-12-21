New AEW Fight Forever spotlight trailer with MJF

Dec 21, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

AEW World Champion MJF is featured in a new spotlight trailer for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. As seen below, AEW has released a new trailer for Fight Forever that features clips of “The Salt of The Earth” in action.

MJF tweeted the trailer and wrote, “Even in video game form I’ll be better than your favorites in #AEWFightForever and you know it.”

There’s still no word yet on the AEW Fight Forever release date, but it’s scheduled to arrive some time in 2023. The game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jordynne Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal