Marc Mero: “I could literally get back in the ring tomorrow”

Marc Mero recently appeared on the Ten Count podcast and shared the names of who he’d like to go up against if he returned to the ring (via Wrestling Inc). He also expressed admiration for a number of active performers both current and contemporary to his own era. You can read a highlight from Mero and watch the complete episode below.

On his current status and who he’d like to face off with: “My injuries are all healed up. I mean, I could literally get back in the ring tomorrow and still have a good match. You know, there’s some guys out there that are just tremendous workers. Seth Rollins … gosh any of The Bloodline — that is the most entertaining thing they’ve got going now. Sami Zayn and that whole crew, that’s really fun to watch, and over in AEW, they’ve got Bryan Danielson … even Chris Jericho, man. Over the years, me and Chris were always in wrestling together, but in different companies so we never got to work together.”