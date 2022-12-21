Koko B. Ware hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently hospitalized.

The Wrestling Collection, a marketing company for pro wrestlers operated by Ted DiBiase Jr., took to Twitter today to announce that Koko is currently hospitalized in Mississippi.

“@WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, @wwekokobware, is currently hospitalized with unspecified medical issues at a facility in Mississippi. Join us as we keep Koko and his family in our prayers this holiday season! #PrayForKoko,” they tweeted.

The Wrestling Collection lists Koko as one of their clients.

Furthermore, Scott Wilder, who runs the official Koko B. Ware Facebook page, note that he is still hospitalized but is doing better, and is being treated.

“This is Scott Wilder Im the creator of The Birdman Koko B Ware page. I just got off the phone with Koko’s son. He confirmed his dad is still in the hospital and is doing better. Without going into his medical problem, he is being treated and is doing better with medication. Please continue to keep him in your prayers,” he wrote on Facebook.

The 64 year old Koko was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. He wrestled his last match in August 2019, teaming with John Wes and Matt Turner to defeat James Ellsworth, RJS and Alexander Bateman at Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling event.