Jericho hints at tag teaming with Omega in Winnipeg

Chris Jericho recently spoke to Winnipeg Sports Talk on AEW’s upcoming trip to the city in March of next year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jericho on what’s next for the Jericho Appreciation Society as they head to Winnipeg: “That’s three months from now, so we’ll have to see where the storylines take us. We just finished up with the Blackpool Combat Club. The biggest upset in pro wrestling history when Action Andretti beat me on Dynamite last week. We’ll have to address that. Ricky Starks is another one that we’re looking at getting involved with. There are a lot of great programs. That’s the thing with me and the Jericho Appreciation Society. We always want to work with somebody new and really sink our teeth into the storyline.

On what he thinks will be happening in mid-March: “In mid-March, we’ll probably have a lot of cool things going. We’ve already discussed a few ideas of what we could do that night. Maybe something with Kenny and I, Kenny and I tagging, it all depends on what the storylines are. It doesn’t matter what the exact storylines are, I know it’s going to be a great show.”

AEW will make its Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada debut on March 14, 2023 at the Canada Life Centre. It will be a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite.