Eric Young/WWE Update

Eric Young is reportedly among the names that will be returning to WWE. In a Q&A on PWInsider.com, Mike Johnson wrote the following in response to a question about Young possibly being the “Uncle Howdy” character…

“I haven’t heard that (if Young is Uncle Howdy) and was told that Young would not be starting with WWE until 2023, but until we see Uncle Howdy actually inside the ring, it doesn’t matter who is playing him on the videos at this point. It could be anyone and they could be using Bray to voice it over for all we know.”

It appears to be more likely that Young will be reunited with his former Sanity teammate Nikki Cross. Nikki recently teased a Sanity reunion when she shared a chalk drawing to her Instagram story that included references to the group. Twitter account @WrestlingCovers broke down the drawing dates…

“6-19-18 : SAnitY SmackDown debut

9-16-16 : SAnitY match at an NXT live event

2-10-2008 : When she started training / working the Independent scene ??”