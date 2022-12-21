Adult actress addresses Matt Riddle situation and brings up alleged drug use

Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW.

Adult actress Jordan Maxx tweeted about the situation in response to a user’s joke about Riddle being with another adult actress known as Misha Monanta…

“Does it make you feel better about yourself to kick people when they’re down? Try to imagine for one second, the man you’ve spent the last 6 months with, who said ‘I love you’ for the first time 2 months ago, is all of a sudden making out with someone else WHO IS IN YOUR INDUSTRY, and then, rather than keeping plans for Christmas and NYE, he’s going to rehab? Do you have any idea how confusing and hurtful that is?”